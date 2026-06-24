Brazil approves USD2.6bn financing line for airlines

Brazil Ministry of Ports and Airports announced (23-Jun-2026) the management committee of the National Civil Aviation Fund approved requests submitted by airlines for access to BRL13.56 billion (USD2.61 billion) financing lines from the fund. Azul, GOL and LATAM Airlines Brasil have been authorised to raise up to BRL2.5 billion (USD480.8 million) each from a BRL8 billion (USD1.54 billion) capital line and Aerotaxi Abaete is permitted to access up to BRL80 million (USD15.39 million). The operations will have a repayment term of up to 60 months and an interest rate of 4% p/a, including a grace period of up to 12 months, in addition to the prohibition of dividend distribution to shareholders. [more - original PR - Portuguese]