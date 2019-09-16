Brazil ANAC studying how to enhance airport concession contracts to improve negotiations

Brazil ANAC director of airport economic regulation Tiago Pereira commented (12-Sep-2019) on lessons learned from the several rounds of airport concessions in Brazil which initially had high investment demands, stating: "Today, we have contracts more in line with the demand, specially due to the economic scenario the country faces". Mr Pereira added that for the next rounds of concessions, there's still "several points to be enhanced to allow more liberty in negotiations between concessionaires and carriers". [more - original PR - Portuguese]