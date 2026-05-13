Bratislava-Paris market lacks nonstop service despite significant demand

Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport's traffic accelerated sharply in 2026, with record months such as Jan-2026 (195,110 passengers, +127% year-on-year) and Apr-2026 (360,798, +145%)1 2. The airport also indicated a major network build-up, with summer 2026 services planned to 80 destinations in 29 countries (+50% year-on-year)3. Slovakia cut air traffic control fees by 30% in 2025, prompting Ryanair to base additional aircraft and add routes, while Wizz Air opened a base and launched multiple new routes4 5.