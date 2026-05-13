Bratislava-Paris market lacks nonstop service despite significant demand
Aviation Week reported (07-May-2026) Bratislava-Paris remains without a nonstop service, despite data from the Aviation Week Catchment Analyzer indicating significant demand between the markets. Two way traffic between Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport's 100km catchment area and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport, Paris Orly Airport and Paris Beauvais-Tille Airport increased 5.2% year-on-year to 327,434 passengers in the 12 months to 3Q2025. Catchment data shows that 133,990 passengers whose nearest airport is Bratislava are using other airports to travel to and from Paris. Ryanair was the last carrier to serve the market with Bratislava-Paris Beauvais service, which was suspended in 2020. [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport's traffic accelerated sharply in 2026, with record months such as Jan-2026 (195,110 passengers, +127% year-on-year) and Apr-2026 (360,798, +145%)1 2. The airport also indicated a major network build-up, with summer 2026 services planned to 80 destinations in 29 countries (+50% year-on-year)3. Slovakia cut air traffic control fees by 30% in 2025, prompting Ryanair to base additional aircraft and add routes, while Wizz Air opened a base and launched multiple new routes4 5.