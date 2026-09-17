Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport exceeds 3m annual pax for the first time

Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport reported (16-Sep-2026) 625,742 passengers in Aug-2026, an increase of 75.9% year-on-year and the busiest month in the airport's history. The airport handled 3.2 million year-to-date passengers as of Aug-2026, an increase of 101% and the first time the airport has exceeded three million passengers during a calendar year. CEO Dušan Novota stated: "Antalya, one of Türkiye's most popular holiday destinations, was the most popular destination from Bratislava in August, followed by the scheduled destinations of Barcelona, Rome, London and Kosice". [more - original PR]