Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport reports record three millionth pax of 2026

Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport recorded (24-Aug-2026) its three millionth passenger of 2026, achieving a record high and surpassing its entire 2025 annual total of 2.4 million passengers. CEO Dušan Novota attributed the growth to a "wider range of regular flights and high passenger interest in flights from Bratislava". The airport forecasts over four million passengers for 2026. [more - original PR - Slovak]