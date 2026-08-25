Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport reports record three millionth pax of 2026
Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport recorded (24-Aug-2026) its three millionth passenger of 2026, achieving a record high and surpassing its entire 2025 annual total of 2.4 million passengers. CEO Dušan Novota attributed the growth to a "wider range of regular flights and high passenger interest in flights from Bratislava". The airport forecasts over four million passengers for 2026. [more - original PR - Slovak]
Background ✨
Bratislava M R Stefanik Airport posted successive monthly passenger records in 2026, including 398,639 in May (+131% YoY), 510,152 in Jun (+81%) and 619,902 in Jul (+73%).1 2 3 It handled 2.6 million passengers in 7M2026 (+108% YoY), with Barcelona, London and Rome among the most popular destinations.3 CEO Dušan Novota linked earlier record growth to Wizz Air opening a Bratislava base and higher carrier frequencies.1