Boom Supersonic announced (27-Aug-2024) the XB-1 supersonic demonstrator aircraft successfully executed its second flight at the Mojave Air & Space Port in California. The flight test programme commenced in Mar-2024 with the XB-1's first flight, targeting supersonic flight by the end of 2024. The XB-1 programme provides the foundation for the design and development of Overture, Boom's supersonic airliner. [more - original PR]