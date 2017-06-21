Ethiopian Airlines revealed as customer for five Q400s

Ethiopian Airlines and Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced (20-Jun-2017) the airline is the customer for five Q400 aircraft previously assigned to an undisclosed customer. The contract is valued at USD162 million at list prices. Ethiopian Airlines CEO Tewolde GebreMariam said "We are reordering the Bombardier Q400 turboprop as it is the core element in serving our expanding domestic and regional destinations". The airline operates the largest Q400 fleet in Africa with 24 aircraft. Bombardier now has 585 Q400s on firm order. [more - original PR]