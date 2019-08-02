Bombardier reports 9% organic revenue growth, sale of most commercial aerospace assets in 2Q2019

Bombardier reported (01-Aug-2019) 2Q2019 organic revenue growth of 9% year-on-year, driven mainly by "increased aircraft deliveries, solid aftermarket performance fueled by past investments to expand Business Aircraft's service network and capabilities, as well as progress across the rail portfolio". The company consolidated aerospace assets into a single reporting segment, Bombardier Aviation. During 2Q2019, Bombardier also completed the sale of the Q Series aircraft programme and announced the sale of the CRJ programme to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. The quarter also marked the first anniversary of Bombardier's partnership with Airbus, which has added nearly 300 new orders and commitments to the backlog. [more - original PR]