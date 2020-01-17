Bombardier 'reassessing its ongoing participation' in A220 partnership with Airbus

Bombardier announced (16-Jan-2020) that with its exit from the Commercial Aerospace segment, the company is reassessing its ongoing participation in the Airbus Canada Limited Partnership (ACLP), which produces the A220 under a JV with Airbus. Bombardier stated that while the A220 programme continues to win in the marketplace and demonstrate its value to airlines, the latest indications of the financial plan from ACLP calls for additional cash investments to support production ramp-up, pushes out the break-even timeline, and generates a lower return over the life of the programme. This may "significantly impact" the JV value. Bombardier will disclose the amount of any write-down when it completes its analysis and report its final 4Q2019 and full year 2019 financial results on 13-Feb-2020. [more - original PR]