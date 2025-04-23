23-Apr-2025 4:27 PM
Bogota El Dorado Airport expansion project follows landmark 2024 traffic results
CAPA - Centre for Aviation, in a report entitled: 'Huge expansion will consolidate Bogotá Airport's position as the busiest in Latin America', stated (22-Apr-2025) plans for Bogotá El Dorado International Airport's large scale expansion project come after it eclipsed GRU Airport São Paulo Guarulhos International Airport and Mexico City Juarez International Airport to become Latin America's busiest airport in 2024. The project will include expansion of the terminal by 118% and extension of the north runway to 4600m. A project to build a second airport in the city, first proposed in 2018, remains in the planning stage, with no evidence of imminent progress. [more - CAPA Analysis]