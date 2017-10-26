Boeing reports USD31.7bn in 787 work in progress costs, down from USD32.5bn at end of 2016

Boeing reported (25-Oct-2017) commercial aircraft programmes inventory included the following amounts related to the 787 and 747 programmes:
- 787 programme:
- USD31,664 million of work in progress (including deferred production costs of USD25,948 million), down from USD32,501 million of work in process (including deferred production costs of USD27,308 million) at the end of 2016;
- USD2745 million of supplier advances;
- USD3334 million of unamortised tooling and other non-recurring costs;
- USD22,584 million of 787 deferred production costs, unamortised tooling and other non-recurring costs are expected to be recovered from units included in the programme accounting quantity that have firm orders and USD6698 million is expected to be recovered from units included in the programme accounting quantity that represent expected future orders;
- 747 programme:
- USD173 million of unamortised tooling costs;
- USD163 million of unamortised tooling costs are expected to be recovered from units included in the programme accounting quantity that have firm orders and USD10 million is expected to be recovered from units included in the programme accounting quantity that represent expected future orders;
- The 747 programme accounting quantity has 18 undelivered aircraft, including one already completed aircraft that has not been sold and is being remarketed. Commercial aircraft programmes inventory included amounts credited to airline customers totalling USD2951 million.