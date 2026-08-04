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    4-Aug-2026 11:02 AM

    Boeing receives FAA certification for 737 MAX 7

    Boeing received (03-Aug-2026) an amended type certificate from the US FAA for the 737 MAX 7 aircraft, approving the variant for commercial service. The FAA required the MAX 7 to incorporate improvements that address requirements in the Aircraft Certification, Safety, and Accountability Act and NTSB recommendations, including updates to the flight control software, flight crew alerting system and a redesigned engine anti-ice system. Boeing is preparing for the first delivery to launch customer Southwest Airlines. [more - original PR - Boeing] [more - original PR - FAA] [more - Aviation Week]

    Background

    Southwest Airlines CEO Bob Jordan stated Boeing expected 737 MAX 7 certification by “mid next summer”, and he guessed it could be certified in Aug-2026, with entry into service planned for 1Q20271. Boeing Commercial Airplanes president and CEO Stephanie Pope said in Nov-2025 that the “last phase” of MAX 7 flight testing was complete, with remaining work focused on approving the engine anti-ice certification plan1.

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