Boeing predicts African region's commercial aircraft fleet to more than double by 2043

Boeing, in its 2024 Commercial Market Outlook (CMO), predicted (16-Sep-2024) the African region's commercial aircraft fleet will more than double by 2043, with 1170 aircraft deliveries (65 regional aircraft, 830 narrowbodies, 260 widebodies and 15 freighters) expected between 2024 and 2043. Other findings of the CMO include:

Passenger air traffic in Africa will increase 6.4% p/a, tripling the region's traffic by 2043. The growth rate ranks Africa as the third highest among the 10 regions tracked by Boeing;

82% of deliveries will be for growth, the highest percentage of any region;

Africa's freighter fleet will triple by 2043;

Africa's operators will need to hire and train 76,000 new pilots, maintenance technicians and cabin crew, tripling the region's active personnel.

Boeing MD of commercial marketing for Middle East and Africa Shahab Matin said: "As demand for air travel rises, African airlines will need more single aisle airplanes to efficiently serve many routes in the continent's largest aviation markets, including Europe, the Middle East and within Africa". [more - original PR]