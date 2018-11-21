Boeing joins the main fuselage sections of the first 777X flight test aircraft

Boeing completed (20-Nov-2018) the 'final body join' for the first 777X test aircraft, bringing together the major nose, mid and aft fuselage sections of the aircraft. The first 777X test airplane for static ground testing was completed in September 2018. Three additional flight test aicraft will be built after the initial flight test. The 777X is due to conduct its first test flight in 2019. The first 777X to enter service will be the 777-9 model, which can seat 400 to 425 passengers in a standard configuration and offer a range of 7600nm. First delivery is slated for 2020. [more - original PR]