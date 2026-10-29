Boeing: Global freighter fleet to exceed 4000 aircraft as air cargo traffic doubles by 2045

Airbus' 2026 Cargo Global Market Forecast projected the dedicated freighter fleet would grow 46% from 2360 aircraft in 2025 to 3460 by 2045, with demand for 2670 freighters, including 1700 passenger-to-freighter conversions and 970 new-build aircraft.1 Airbus forecast global air cargo traffic growth of 3.2% p/a over two decades, citing resilience despite high fuel prices and geopolitical disruptions, and expected Asia Pacific to lead international flows.1