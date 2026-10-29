Boeing: Global freighter fleet to exceed 4000 aircraft as air cargo traffic doubles by 2045
Boeing reported (28-Oct-2026) the following projections from its 2026 World Air Cargo Forecast:
- Air cargo traffic will double over the next 20 years;
- The worldwide fleet is expected to grow 67% from 2395 aircraft in 2025 to 4010 aircraft by 2045. Dedicated freighters are expected to carry more than half of global air cargo traffic in the long term;
- Operators will need 2930 new and converted freighters over the next 20 years to support traffic growth and replace retiring aircraft. About 55% of deliveries will add capacity and approximately 45% will replace older, less efficient freighters. Two thirds of deliveries will be converted passenger aircraft and the remainder will be new production freighters;
- Growth will be fuelled by time sensitive shipments for advanced manufacturing and AI hardware, "diversifying supply chains and rising e-commerce volumes as carriers adapt route networks to shifting trade lanes and manage geopolitical disruptions";
- Structural growth drivers and resilience are expected to support air cargo traffic growth of 3.5% p/a over the next two decades, outpacing long term economic and trade growth. Trade flows touching Asia will lead growth and represent approximately 60% of the global market;
- Nearly one third of all air cargo revenues are earned by airlines with passenger bellyhold capacity as well as dedicated main deck freighters to serve a "broad network and diverse markets". Growing demand for express services will lift integrators' share of global air cargo traffic to nearly 25% in 2045.
Boeing VP commercial marketing Darren Hulst stated: "Air cargo's adaptability and speed are strategic advantages enabling reliable transport, dynamic rerouting and critical support for evolving supply chains". Mr Hulst added: "As global trade patterns change and demand for time-sensitive, high-value goods grows, dedicated freighters will remain essential to global commerce". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Airbus' 2026 Cargo Global Market Forecast projected the dedicated freighter fleet would grow 46% from 2360 aircraft in 2025 to 3460 by 2045, with demand for 2670 freighters, including 1700 passenger-to-freighter conversions and 970 new-build aircraft.1 Airbus forecast global air cargo traffic growth of 3.2% p/a over two decades, citing resilience despite high fuel prices and geopolitical disruptions, and expected Asia Pacific to lead international flows.1