23-Oct-2026 11:46 AM
Airbus: Global freighter fleet to grow 46% by 2045, North America and Asia Pacific to lead demand
Airbus reported (21-Oct-2026) the following highlights from its 2026 Cargo Global Market Forecast:
- The worldwide fleet of dedicated freighter aircraft is forecast to grow 46% from 2360 in 2025 to 3460 aircraft by 2045;
- There will be a requirement for 2670 new freighters, mainly to replace older models (1580) and for growth (1090). Of the 2670 freighters required, 1140 will be narrowbodies, 860 mid-size widebodies and 670 large widebody aircraft. Approximately 970 aircraft will be new-build and 1700 will be converted from passenger aircraft;
- Long term trade projected to expand at a 2.9% compound annual growth rate and global air cargo traffic is forecast to grow at 3.2% p/a over the next two decades. Airbus noted: "Despite high fuel prices, ongoing geopolitical disruptions and supply chain constraints, air freight has demonstrated remarkable resilience";
- In the last three years, computers and high technology goods in air cargo have doubled in value, reaching 15% in 2026. Other drivers include e-commerce and the use of air cargo as an alternative to shipping for some goods;
- Asia Pacific will continue to be the leading region for international air cargo traffic, with routes to North America being the largest (3.8% annual growth rate), followed by Europe;
- Regional demand for the 2670 freighter deliveries will be led by North America (925) and Asia Pacific (850), together accounting for two thirds of global demand. Demand in Europe and CIS will reach 515 aircraft, followed by Latin America (165), the Middle East (125) and Africa (90);
- An increasing number of previous generation freighters will be retired and replaced in the next 20 years. Replacements will include new build models such as the A350F, and passenger-to-freighter conversions across the A320, A321, and A330 families. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Boeing's 2026 Commercial Market Outlook projected air cargo traffic growth of about 3.7% p/a to 2045 and said traffic growth and fleet renewal would drive demand for more than 2900 production and converted freighters, including 930 freighter deliveries in its aircraft tally.1 Airbus' 2025 Cargo Global Market Forecast projected a 45% rise in the global freighter fleet to 3420 aircraft by 2044, with 2605 additional freighters largely driven by replacements and passenger-to-freighter conversions.2