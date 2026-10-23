Airbus: Global freighter fleet to grow 46% by 2045, North America and Asia Pacific to lead demand

Boeing's 2026 Commercial Market Outlook projected air cargo traffic growth of about 3.7% p/a to 2045 and said traffic growth and fleet renewal would drive demand for more than 2900 production and converted freighters, including 930 freighter deliveries in its aircraft tally.1 Airbus' 2025 Cargo Global Market Forecast projected a 45% rise in the global freighter fleet to 3420 aircraft by 2044, with 2605 additional freighters largely driven by replacements and passenger-to-freighter conversions.2