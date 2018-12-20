Boeing forecasts India will require 2300 new aircraft by 2037

Boeing increased (19-Dec-2018) its new aircraft requirement forecast for India over the next 20 years to 2300 new aircraft deliveries, valued at USD320 billion, by 2037, including:

10 regional jets, valued at less than USD1 billion;

1940 narrowbody aircraft, valued at USD220 billion;

350 widebody aircraft, valued at USD100 billion.

Boeing SVP of sales for Asia Pacific and India Dinesh Keskar stated: "To meet [India's] increased domestic air traffic growth, we see the vast majority of available airplane seats coming from LCCs". Mr Keskar added: "The success of this market segment will mean more than 80% of all new airplane deliveries in India will be single aisles". He noted India's economy is projected to increase by close to 350% over the next 20 years and "this will continue to drive the growth of India's middle class and its propensity to travel both domestically and internationally, resulting in the need for more new fuel efficient short and long haul airplanes". [more - original PR]