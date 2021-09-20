Boeing expects LCCs to lead air travel recovery

Boeing stated it expects LCCs will help lead the post COVID-19 recovery in air travel (Routes Online, 17-Sep-2021). According to Boeing, LCCs have historically led air service recovery out of market downturns, as their point-to-point structure allows quick market entry and the lower airfares they offer are "particularly appealing coming out of economic downturns". The recovery by network carriers is expected to lag that of LCCs, as the long-haul and premium traffic segments "typically recover a bit later" according to Boeing.