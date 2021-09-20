Become a CAPA Member
Loading
20-Sep-2021 1:15 PM

Boeing expects LCCs to lead air travel recovery

Boeing stated it expects LCCs will help lead the post COVID-19 recovery in air travel (Routes Online, 17-Sep-2021). According to Boeing, LCCs have historically led air service recovery out of market downturns, as their point-to-point structure allows quick market entry and the lower airfares they offer are "particularly appealing coming out of economic downturns". The recovery by network carriers is expected to lag that of LCCs, as the long-haul and premium traffic segments "typically recover a bit later" according to Boeing.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More