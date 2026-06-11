Boeing continuing to target between 90 and 100 deliveries of 787 aircraft in 2026: CEO

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated (09-Jun-2026) "We had somewhat of a soft [Apr-2026] in terms of deliveries, but we're expecting May is better". Mr Ortberg said: "We were at 60 airplanes - and [that] included 51 737 MAXs in May but only six 787s - and I think you'll see that will improve month-on-month here as we unleash the seat configuration deliveries". He said: "We've fallen behind in delivery on engines here in the first quarter", noting Boeing is working on a recovery plan with GE Aerospace. Mr Ortberg stated: "We'll need to see the engine recovery plan come to fruition before we can get to rate 10 and that'll be late in the year". He confirmed Boeing is continuing to target a build rate of 10 aircraft per month and deliver between 90 and 100 787s in 2026. [more - Aviation Week]