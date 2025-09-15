Boeing CEO 'confident' of clearance to increase 737 production by end of 2025

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated (12-Sep-2025) the manufacturer remains "confident" it will be cleared by the US FAA to increase 737 production from 38 to 42 aircraft per month by the end of 2025. Mr Ortberg said: "We're certainly still planning to be producing at 42 a month by the end of the year". He added: "I feel pretty confident that we'll be in a position here pretty soon to sit down with the FAA and go through what we call a capstone review, which is the process we go through to not just go through these KPIs, but to look at our entire supply chain readiness, our continued production readiness, and move forward". [more - Aviation Week]