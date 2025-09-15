Boeing CEO 'confident' of clearance to increase 737 production by end of 2025
Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated (12-Sep-2025) the manufacturer remains "confident" it will be cleared by the US FAA to increase 737 production from 38 to 42 aircraft per month by the end of 2025. Mr Ortberg said: "We're certainly still planning to be producing at 42 a month by the end of the year". He added: "I feel pretty confident that we'll be in a position here pretty soon to sit down with the FAA and go through what we call a capstone review, which is the process we go through to not just go through these KPIs, but to look at our entire supply chain readiness, our continued production readiness, and move forward". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
Boeing raised its 737 production rate to 38 per month in 2Q2025 and planned to stabilise at this level before seeking US FAA approval to increase to 42 per month later in 20251. The US FAA has restricted Boeing to producing 38 aircraft per month, with Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary anticipating an increase to 42 per month by October 20252.