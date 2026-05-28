Boeing CEO: Commitment for 200 aircraft from Chinese customers a 'major accomplishment'

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg stated (27-May-2026) securing an initial commitment for 200 aircraft from Chinese customers is "a major accomplishment" for the company. Mr Ortberg said: "My primary objective was to reopen that market to our narrowbody airplanes", noting: "We hadn't had an order [from China] in nearly a decade, and we accomplished that". He continued: "200 is a huge number of airplanes, so it's a good start, and I'm very confident that keeping that market open, that's an initial tranche of aircraft. There'll be more to come". Mr Ortberg stated: "Once the government decides a batch of narrowbody aircraft, they then allocate them to the Chinese airlines, and then we go work with the airlines to actually get a firm order, and that's what you'll see as we book those orders on an individual airline by airline basis". He added the initial commitment of 200 "will turn into an order later on in the year". [more - Aviation Week]