Boeing CEO: 'We're not going to continue to build aircraft for customers who will not take them'

Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg, on the company's 1Q2025 earnings call, stated (23-Apr-2025) "The only region that we have an issue with aircraft delivery today is China and due to the tariffs many of our customers in China have indicated they will not take delivery". Mr Ortberg said: "We have approximately 50 China deliveries in our plan for the balance of the year. We're in close communication with our China customers and we're actively assessing options for remarketing already built or in-process airplanes". He continued: "And for the nine airplanes not yet in the production system, we're engaged with our customers to understand their intentions for taking delivery and if necessary, we have the ability to assign those positions to other customers". Mr Ortberg added: "It's an unfortunate situation but we have many customers who want near term deliveries so we plan to redirect the supply to the stable demand and we're not going to continue to build aircraft for customers who will not take them".