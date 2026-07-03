BOAD to provide USD87m for acquisition of A319s by Air Côte d'Ivoire
West African Development Bank (BOAD) announced (26-Jun-2026) its board approved XOF50 billion (USD87.18 million) in funding to support Air Côte d'Ivoire's acquisition of four A319 aircraft. The airline is expected to use the aircraft to expand its regional network and open new routes. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Air Côte d'Ivoire and African Development Bank signed a LoI to explore cooperation on aircraft financing, aviation training and sustainability initiatives, including sustainable aviation fuel opportunities1. Côte d'Ivoire’s government also signed a USD76.6 million financing agreement with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa to acquire two A330-900neos for Air Côte d'Ivoire, supporting planned long haul services including New York and Paris2.