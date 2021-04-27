Blue Islands and Aurigny Air Services reach in principle codeshare agreement
Blue Islands and Aurigny Air Services reached (20-Apr-2021) an in-principle agreement to codeshare on select services connecting the Channel Islands with the UK, aiming to restore connectivity to both Jersey and Guernsey, as the islands emerge from the coronavirus pandemic. The two carriers plan to harmonise their schedules between Guernsey, Jersey, Exeter and Birmingham to offer same-day return services on certain days of the week. The agreement will apply a collective effort to rebuild Guernsey-Southampton service, as well as provide connections to Aurigny and Blue Islands' wider networks, providing options for the residents of Alderney, connecting in Guernsey through to Jersey. The agreement, subject to consultation with relevant authorities, will be implemented in a phased approach and will commence following the anticipated easing of travel restrictions in Jul-2021. The agreement does not cover pricing, promotion or customer care, which will continue to be managed by each airline independently. [more - original PR]