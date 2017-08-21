Australia’s BITRE domestic pax up 2% to 4.7m in Jun-2017

Australia's Bureau of Infrastructure, Transport and Region Economics (BITRE) reported (21-Aug-2017) the following traffic highlights for Australian domestic airlines for Jun-2017:
- Passengers: 4.7 million, +1.8% year-on-year;
- Top ten domestic city pairs:
- Melbourne-Sydney: 721,462, +4.5%;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 382,389, +2.9%;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 279,450, +0.9%;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 201,055, +4.2%;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 194,830, +6.5%;
- Melbourne-Perth: 149,339, -4.0%;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 148,030, +1.8%;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 141,263, +4.8%;
- Perth-Sydney: 126,758, -1.5%;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 120,919, +2.8%;
- Load factor: 77.4%, -0.2ppt;
- Melbourne-Sydney: 83.2%, +0.9ppt;
- Brisbane-Sydney: 83.3%, -0.1ppt;
- Brisbane-Melbourne: 80.0%, -1.6ppts;
- Gold Coast-Sydney: 81.3%, -1.8ppts;
- Adelaide-Melbourne: 78.3%, +1.0ppt;
- Melbourne-Perth: 77.1%, -3.3ppts;
- Gold Coast-Melbourne: 82.5%, +0.6ppt;
- Adelaide-Sydney: 79.2%, +0.2ppt;
- Perth-Sydney: 76.4%, +0.5ppt;
- Hobart-Melbourne: 78.3%, +0.9ppt;
- RPKs: +0.4%;
- ASKs: +0.6%;
- Aircraft movements: 51,463, +0.6%;
- Seats: 6.2 million, +1.4%. [more - original PR]