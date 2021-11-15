15-Nov-2021 9:45 AM
Binter Canarias orders four ATR 72-600s and one option
Binter Canarias signed (14-Nov-2021) a firm order for four ATR 72-600 aircraft, with an option for a further one. The deal is the final part of the carrier's plans to replace its remaining ATR 72-500 aircraft, and will see it operate a fleet of 23 ATR 72-600s. Binter Canarias president Rodolfo Nunez stated the "ATR 72-600 has become our flagship aircraft... and provides the backbone of air connectivity throughout the Canary Islands". [more - original PR]