BermudAir CEO comments on challenges entering the Caribbean market
BermudAir CEO Adam Scott, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (11-Sep-2026) on the challenges entering the Caribbean market, stating: "When we started in Bermuda, we were stuck with what we have", noting: "We have amongst the highest fees and charges probably anywhere in the world". Mr Scott continued: "Our experience with Anguilla has been very different". He stated Anguilla had a "very aggressive plan" to redevelop the airport terminal, runway and supporting infrastructure, noting: "They did it all within budget... which is perfect for us and perfect for how we see the growth going forward". Mr Scott noted: "We're just getting started on the other islands and so we see some of the challenges in Providenciales". He added the carrier will "not get overzealous and build massive over-infrastructure", noting it would be "costly" to the consumer. [more - CAPA TV]
Background ✨
BermudAir CEO Adam Scott said its Embraer fleet remained central to operations, with an additional E-Jet announcement expected within days.1 He also cited "phenomenal" demand for planned services to Belize, Guatemala City and Turks and Caicos, while noting some softness on Canadian routes.1 BermudAir also scheduled multiple seasonal routes from Anguilla and Providenciales to US and Canadian gateways from 18-Dec-2026, including Toronto Pearson links.2