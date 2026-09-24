BermudAir CEO comments on challenges entering the Caribbean market

BermudAir CEO Adam Scott, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, commented (11-Sep-2026) on the challenges entering the Caribbean market, stating: "When we started in Bermuda, we were stuck with what we have", noting: "We have amongst the highest fees and charges probably anywhere in the world". Mr Scott continued: "Our experience with Anguilla has been very different". He stated Anguilla had a "very aggressive plan" to redevelop the airport terminal, runway and supporting infrastructure, noting: "They did it all within budget... which is perfect for us and perfect for how we see the growth going forward". Mr Scott noted: "We're just getting started on the other islands and so we see some of the challenges in Providenciales". He added the carrier will "not get overzealous and build massive over-infrastructure", noting it would be "costly" to the consumer. [more - CAPA TV]