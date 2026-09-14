14-Sep-2026 2:34 PM
BermudAir CEO: Embraer aircraft to play a role in operations for 'quite some time'
BermudAir CEO Adam Scott, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, stated (11-Sep-2026) the airline's Embraer aircraft will continue to play a key role in its operations "for quite some time", noting: "We're making an announcement about another E-Jet during the next few days". Mr Scott reported "phenomenal" demand for the airline's planned services to Belize, Guatemala City and Turks and Caicos Islands, but noted there is a "little softness" on routes to Canada. [more - Aviation Week]