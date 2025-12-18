Loading
18-Dec-2025 4:55 PM

BermudAir launches AnguillAir brand to commence Boston, Newark and Washington services

BermudAir introduced (17-Dec-2025) the new AnguillAir sub-brand to commence the following services with Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft:

Background ✨

BermudAir's CEO Adam Scott stated it launched AnguillAir to address Bermuda's seasonality challenges and expected substantial demand growth for Anguilla, positioning the new brand as the only nonstop operator from the US Northeast to Anguilla. He also noted stable US demand and increased Canadian demand for the airline's services1. The AnguillAir launch also marked the debut of dedicated branded aircraft2.

