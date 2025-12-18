18-Dec-2025 4:55 PM
BermudAir launches AnguillAir brand to commence Boston, Newark and Washington services
BermudAir introduced (17-Dec-2025) the new AnguillAir sub-brand to commence the following services with Embraer E175 and E190 aircraft:
- Anguilla-Boston: Twice weekly from 17-Dec-2025 until 25-Apr-2026;
- Anguilla-Newark: Twice weekly from 18-Dec-2025 until 12-Apr-2026;
- Bermuda-Baltimore/Washington: Twice weekly from 19-Dec-2025 until 13-Apr-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
BermudAir's CEO Adam Scott stated it launched AnguillAir to address Bermuda's seasonality challenges and expected substantial demand growth for Anguilla, positioning the new brand as the only nonstop operator from the US Northeast to Anguilla. He also noted stable US demand and increased Canadian demand for the airline's services1. The AnguillAir launch also marked the debut of dedicated branded aircraft2.