27-Jun-2025 11:16 AM
BermudAir launches AnguillAir brand
BermudAir launched (26-Jun-2025) the AnguillAir brand for operations to be launched from Anguilla. The carrier will initially launch services from Anguilla to Boston and Baltimore on 19-Dec-2025, to be operated twice weekly, according to a 26-Jun-2025 GDS display. The launch also marks the debut of AnguillAir branded aircraft. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Silver Airways and interCaribbean Airways previously operated San Juan-Anguilla services, with Silver Airways suspending its operations and interCaribbean commencing three times weekly service from 14-Apr-2025 using ATR aircraft1 2. Charter Air Direct also launched a three times weekly Anguilla-San Juan charter service from 15-Dec-2024 with Embraer E170 equipment3.