Berlin Brandenburg Airport records 100 millionth passenger

Berlin Brandenburg Airport anticipated handling approximately 1.4 million passengers and 9400 aircraft movements during the autumn holiday period from 17-Oct-2025 to 02-Nov-2025, with services to 140 destinations in 50 countries and Türkiye and Spain as the most popular destinations1. During the summer holiday period in 2025, it expected 3.7 million passengers, connecting to 150 destinations across 50 countries2.