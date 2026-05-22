Berlin Brandenburg Airport discontinues security slot booking service

Berlin Brandenburg Airport previously migrated its “BER Runway” security time-slot booking to its own website and BER app, switching off the external booking platform.1 The airport also planned to relocate access to the BER Runway service to Security Control two in Terminal one from 12-Nov-2025, operating daily 04:00-20:45.2 It later introduced BER Biometrics contactless access, including at the BER Runway entrance.3