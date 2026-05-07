Berlin Brandenburg Airport CEO emphasises cost discipline amid infrastructure pressures

Berlin Brandenburg Airport CEO Aletta von Massenbach, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, outlined (23-Apr-2026) the need for discipline when managing an airport with "costly infrastructure". Ms von Massenbach stated: "It's about discipline and, when it comes to operating it, looking into each and every cent, where we can save money". Ms von Massenbach added: "We only marginally increased our airport charges since the opening five years ago, and we all know what it meant in terms of inflation, wage costs, and we absorbed nearly all of it". [more - CAPA TV]