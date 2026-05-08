Berlin Brandenburg Airport: 'Being SAF ready' primary role airports can play in reaching net zero

Berlin Brandenburg Airport head of corporate & business development Thomas Kohr, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "We know that the biggest contributor of CO2 emissions in the aviation industry is, of course, with the flying itself". Mr Kohr continued: "So, what is the role of the airport [in reaching net zero?]... Except for being [sustainable aviation fuel] SAF ready, I think there's not really much more an airport can do", although he acknowledged airports do have other areas when they can contribute to reducing emissions: "like electricity, heating, we do a lot there". Mr Kohr, responding to a question regarding what role airports can play in scaling up SAF usage, said: "Well, basically, an airport is a user financed infrastructure. So, in the end, all the infrastructure and the capex is cost based". He noted: "At Berlin Brandenburg Airport, we don't even own the fuel infrastructure. However, we know that our infrastructure is fit for purpose". Mr Kohr added: "I think the beauty of the SAF we have at the moment is that, at many airports, there is no additional capex necessary to get to a level in SAF where new infrastructure has to be built". [more - CAPA TV]