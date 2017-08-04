RwandAir receives seventh freedom rights in Benin, confirms Cotonou base and new JV airline

RwandAir received (03-Aug-2017) seventh freedom rights from Benin's Government and confirmed plans to establish a hub in Cotonou with two Boeing 737 aircraft. The airline also confirmed the governments of Rwanda and Benin signed a MoU to establish a JV airline owned by both countries and based in Cotonou. The JV airline plans to commence initial passenger and cargo operations to Abidjan, Bamako, Brazzaville, Conakry, Dakar, Douala and Libreville. RwandAir's Kigali-Cotonou service will provide the JV airline with access to East Africa, Southern Africa, the Middle East and Asia. RwandAir deputy CEO in charge of corporate affairs Yvonne Manzi Makolo said with the new base "RwandAir will be able to reach more countries in West and Central Africa with improved connections and more frequencies". Benin's Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Herve Hehomey said: "This will enable us to achieve our plans for the country's aviation industry in order to make Cotonou a hub for the sub-region". Minister of Foreign Affairs Aurelien Agbenonci said the Government is considering upgrading facilities at Cotonou Airport to enable the new airline's growth and "to ensure the hub is competitive" (APA, 02-Aug-2017). [more - original PR]