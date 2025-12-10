10-Dec-2025 5:31 PM
Belarus extends visa free entry for citizens of 38 European countries until end of 2026
Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko extended (09-Dec-2025) visa free entry for citizens of 38 European countries until 31-Dec-2026. Visa free entry is available for up to 30 days, or for up to 90 days for citizens of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. [more - original PR - Belarusian/Russian]
Background ✨
Belarus' Minister of Economy Dmitry Krutoy reported plans to extend the visa free travel zone and streamline entry processes at regional airports and land border checkpoints, citing the positive impact of the visa free programme at Minsk National Airport, Brest Oblast and Grodno Oblast1. Recently, Belarus also initiated negotiations for mutual visa free travel agreements with Uruguay2.