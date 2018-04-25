Loading
25-Apr-2018 10:38 AM

Beijing Airlines receives preliminary approval, Air China to hold 51%

Beijing Airlines Co Ltd recently received (24-Apr-2018) preliminary approval from CAAC North China Regional Administration. Details are as follows:

  • Capital: CNY1000 million (USD158.6 million), with investment from Air China (51%), Beijing Holdings Group Co Ltd (18%), Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co Ltd (18%) and Zhongda Ruiyin Investment Co Ltd (13%);
  • Management: GM Dai Hanyong, VP Zhang Yan, VP Zhang Xueheng;
  • Airport base: Beijing Capital Airport;
  • Business scope: Domestic passenger and cargo air transportation;
  • Approved aircraft: Boeing 737-800, to be delivered from Air China;
  • Operations: To use Air China's CA code, with routes, slots and apron resources to come from Air China. [more - original PR - Chinese]

