25-Apr-2018 10:38 AM
Beijing Airlines receives preliminary approval, Air China to hold 51%
Beijing Airlines Co Ltd recently received (24-Apr-2018) preliminary approval from CAAC North China Regional Administration. Details are as follows:
- Capital: CNY1000 million (USD158.6 million), with investment from Air China (51%), Beijing Holdings Group Co Ltd (18%), Beijing State-owned Assets Management Co Ltd (18%) and Zhongda Ruiyin Investment Co Ltd (13%);
- Management: GM Dai Hanyong, VP Zhang Yan, VP Zhang Xueheng;
- Airport base: Beijing Capital Airport;
- Business scope: Domestic passenger and cargo air transportation;
- Approved aircraft: Boeing 737-800, to be delivered from Air China;
- Operations: To use Air China's CA code, with routes, slots and apron resources to come from Air China. [more - original PR - Chinese]