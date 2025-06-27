Bechtel confirms completion of Western Sydney Airport project nearly seven months ahead of schedule

Bechtel confirmed (26-Jun-2025) the delivery of design and construction services on Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport nearly seven months ahead of schedule and within the AUD5.3 billion (USD3.5 billion) budget. The project is Australia's first international greenfield airport in more than 50 years and is expected to increase national GDP by AUD23.9 billion (USD15.7 billion) by 2060. Bechtel continues to support the airport with ongoing work including an operational readiness and airport transfer programme commencing later in 2025. This includes the build-out of retail spaces and extensive testing of facilities. [more - original PR]