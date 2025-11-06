6-Nov-2025 11:45 AM
Batik Air (Malaysia) to relocate services to Singapore Changi Airport T4
Batik Air (Malaysia), via its official Facebook account, announced (28-Oct-2025) plans to relocate services to Singapore Changi Airport Terminal 4 from 11-Nov-2025.
Background ✨
Lion Air Group previously announced that Batik Air, along with other group carriers, would relocate its operations from Terminal 3 to Terminal 4 at Singapore Changi Airport in November 20251. Additionally, Batik Air planned to commence new services from Ipoh, Penang and Kuala Lumpur Subang to Singapore in December 20252.