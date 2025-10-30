Loading
30-Oct-2025 3:43 PM

Batik Air (Malaysia) CEO expecting return to pre-pandemic capacity trend

Batik Air (Malaysia) CEO Chandran Rama Muthy, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) it "looks like the pre-COVID trend is coming back" in terms of capacity. Mr Muthy said the market was "flooded with capacity" prior to the pandemic, while the post-pandemic period has largely been capacity constrained. He stated: "We are really careful in our planning", and added: "To remain sustainable in the short term is the key".

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More