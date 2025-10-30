Batik Air (Malaysia) CEO expecting return to pre-pandemic capacity trend

Batik Air (Malaysia) CEO Chandran Rama Muthy, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (30-Oct-2025) it "looks like the pre-COVID trend is coming back" in terms of capacity. Mr Muthy said the market was "flooded with capacity" prior to the pandemic, while the post-pandemic period has largely been capacity constrained. He stated: "We are really careful in our planning", and added: "To remain sustainable in the short term is the key".