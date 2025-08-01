BARA executive director: 'Good to have certainty' on Australian aviation consumer rights
Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) consumer rights and protection elements of the Australian Government's Aviation White Paper are expected to be legislated in 2026, commenting: "It's good to have certainty". Mr Pearse noted that Australian consumer law is already "very strong" and there is a need to ensure that rules for aviation are not "very different". He also commented that the EU 261 air passenger rights regime is the "poster child of some of the things to avoid in a scheme", and has had "a lot of unintended consequences".
Background ✨
The Australian Government published its Aviation White Paper, outlining plans to legislate a new Aviation Industry Ombuds Scheme with powers to direct airlines and airports to provide remedies, and to introduce an Aviation Customer Rights Charter detailing obligations including prompt refunds for cancellations or significant delays. The reforms aimed to enhance consumer outcomes and bring Australia closer to global best practices, following extensive industry consultation1 2 3. Virgin Australia welcomed the balanced approach to consumer protection4.