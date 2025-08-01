BARA executive director: 'Good to have certainty' on Australian aviation consumer rights

Board of Airline Representatives of Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (01-Aug-2025) consumer rights and protection elements of the Australian Government's Aviation White Paper are expected to be legislated in 2026, commenting: "It's good to have certainty". Mr Pearse noted that Australian consumer law is already "very strong" and there is a need to ensure that rules for aviation are not "very different". He also commented that the EU 261 air passenger rights regime is the "poster child of some of the things to avoid in a scheme", and has had "a lot of unintended consequences".