BARA: Australian traffic to shift to inbound travel
Board of Airline Representatives Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) traffic is expected to shift towards inbound travel, following a preponderance for outbound travel during the last 20 years. Mr Pearse added: "Ultimately it's inbound that is going to be the continued revival of international growth".
Background ✨
Simon Elsegood, CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of research, reported that in 2024 the Australian international aviation market grew 15.6% year-on-year, with particularly strong growth in Southeast Asian and Western European markets, and is forecast to grow up to 3.3% annually by 20351. Stephen Pearse previously highlighted a trend towards increased inbound travel, driven by strong international interest in Australia and rising outbound travel costs2.