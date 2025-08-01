Loading
1-Aug-2025 10:03 AM

BARA: Australian traffic to shift to inbound travel

Board of Airline Representatives Australia (BARA) executive director Stephen Pearse, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (31-Jul-2025) traffic is expected to shift towards inbound travel, following a preponderance for outbound travel during the last 20 years. Mr Pearse added: "Ultimately it's inbound that is going to be the continued revival of international growth".

Background ✨

Simon Elsegood, CAPA - Centre for Aviation head of research, reported that in 2024 the Australian international aviation market grew 15.6% year-on-year, with particularly strong growth in Southeast Asian and Western European markets, and is forecast to grow up to 3.3% annually by 20351. Stephen Pearse previously highlighted a trend towards increased inbound travel, driven by strong international interest in Australia and rising outbound travel costs2.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More