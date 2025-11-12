Loading
12-Nov-2025 1:04 PM

Bangkok Airways enters purchase agreement for 10 to 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft

Bangkok Airways confirmed (11-Nov-2025) it entered a purchase agreement with ATR in Aug-2025 for 10 to 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft. The acquisition aims to replace and expand the carrier's existing ATR 72-600 fleet. The airline plans to receive two aircraft in 4Q2026 and an additional eight to 10 aircraft between 2027 and 2028. [more - original PR]

Background ✨

Bangkok Airways aimed to restore its fleet to the pre-pandemic level of 40 aircraft within five years, focusing on replacing its 10 existing turboprop ATRs with new ATR 72-600s as part of this strategy, according to president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth. It expected to close 2025 with 23 aircraft, reflecting ongoing fleet renewal and growth efforts1.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More