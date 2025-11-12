12-Nov-2025 1:04 PM
Bangkok Airways enters purchase agreement for 10 to 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft
Bangkok Airways confirmed (11-Nov-2025) it entered a purchase agreement with ATR in Aug-2025 for 10 to 12 ATR 72-600 aircraft. The acquisition aims to replace and expand the carrier's existing ATR 72-600 fleet. The airline plans to receive two aircraft in 4Q2026 and an additional eight to 10 aircraft between 2027 and 2028. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Bangkok Airways aimed to restore its fleet to the pre-pandemic level of 40 aircraft within five years, focusing on replacing its 10 existing turboprop ATRs with new ATR 72-600s as part of this strategy, according to president Puttipong Prasarttong-Osoth. It expected to close 2025 with 23 aircraft, reflecting ongoing fleet renewal and growth efforts1.