    Loading
    25-May-2026 10:37 AM

    Bangkok Airways and Etihad Airways enter frequent flyer partnership

    Bangkok Airways and Etihad Airways entered (22-May-2026) a frequent flyer partnership, enabling FlyerBonus and Etihad Guest members to redeem rewards across both airlines' networks. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Etihad Airways previously expanded loyalty ties with Vietnam Airlines, adding an expanded codeshare and reciprocal Etihad Guest/Lotusmiles earning and redemption across both networks, with phased implementation of new beyond-Abu Dhabi destinations for Vietnam Airlines passengers.1 2 Bangkok Airways also broadened FlyerBonus redemption options via a loyalty collaboration with Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue, effective 01-Oct-2025.3 4

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More