Bangkok Airways and Etihad Airways enter frequent flyer partnership

Etihad Airways previously expanded loyalty ties with Vietnam Airlines, adding an expanded codeshare and reciprocal Etihad Guest/Lotusmiles earning and redemption across both networks, with phased implementation of new beyond-Abu Dhabi destinations for Vietnam Airlines passengers.1 2 Bangkok Airways also broadened FlyerBonus redemption options via a loyalty collaboration with Air France-KLM’s Flying Blue, effective 01-Oct-2025.3 4