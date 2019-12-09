Become a CAPA Member
Loading
9-Dec-2019 11:15 AM

Bangalore Airport commissions second runway

Bangalore Kempegowda International Airport commissioned (06-Dec-2019) its second runway, making Bangalore the first airport in India to operate independent, parallel runways. The 4000m x 45m runway will handle limited movements initially and gradually increase to full scale operations. Bangalore will initially operate the runway with CAT I instrument landing system certification and will gradually expand to CAT IIIB certification "as operations stabilise". [more - original PR]

