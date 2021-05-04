Bamboo Airways enters agreement with Yates and Partners

Yates and Partners and Bamboo Airways entered (03-May-2021) an agreement to assist the carrier to be placed "among the top airlines in the world", focusing on key areas including service, safety and sustainability. Yates and Partners partnership chair Keith Yates stated: "In Bamboo Airways, we see the fundamental values of a world class carrier in the making: their ambition and energy, their sense of national pride, and their dedication to service". In addition to enhancing experience, the airline, in collaboration with Yates and Partners, will amend its environmental impact through managing single use plastics and other materials, as well as adopting new service and logistical practices to lessen risks to health and safety. [more - original PR]