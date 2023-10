Bamboo Airways confirms suspension of 10 international services

Bamboo Airways, via its official Facebook account, confirmed (27-Oct-2023) the suspension of the following services:

For the domestic network, Bamboo Airways is maintaining stable operation of routes connecting major hubs, including Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Da Nang. The carrier added: "We have recently strengthened our personnel to handle support requests and provide assistance as soon as possible. This includes free flight rescheduling or full fare refunds to passengers".