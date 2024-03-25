Bahamas to host Routes Americas 2025

Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism announced (22-Mar-2024) its selection as the host destination for Routes Americas 2025. The event will take place from 10-Feb-2024 until 13-Feb-2024 at Atlantis, Paradise Island, and will feature over 900 senior industry professionals from airlines, airports and destinations worldwide. Nassau Airport Development Company president and CEO Vernice Walkine said: "Since hosting Routes Americas in 2012, we continue to see positive returns from our involvement... Nassau Lynden Pindling International Airport is one of the busiest airports in the Caribbean, and we recognise the importance of fostering collaboration and forging new air service agreements to enhance connectivity to our beautiful islands". Nassau Paradise Island Promotion Board CEO Joy Jibrilu said: "Hosting Routes Americas 2025 provides an invaluable opportunity to showcase the unique attractions and experiences that Nassau and Paradise Island offer to travellers worldwide". [more - original PR]