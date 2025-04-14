Loading
14-Apr-2025 10:49 AM

Bahamas Ministry of Tourism Director General: Tourism should benefit the people

Bahamas' Ministry of Tourism, Investment and Aviation Director General Latia Duncombe, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Americas, stated (03-Apr-2025) "Tourism is our number one industry and it drives the economy, but tourism should always benefit the people". Ms Duncombe added: "In the Bahamas we have 16 islands that we actively promote in the tourism space... the products are so unique, it's enough for everyone and it allows us to compete on so many different fronts".

