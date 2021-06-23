Bahamas Government invites interested parties to attend airports PPP information event

Bahamas' Government invited (22-Jun-2021) interested parties to attend a virtual event concerning the 'Bahamas Airports' public private partnership (PPP) programme on 28-Jun-2021. The government is seeking partners to update, operate and maintain the following airports for up to 30 years:

The procurement process will take place through 2021, with tenders likely to be awarded in 1Q2022. The government will retain ownership of the airports. Airport facilities are not being sold.