23-Jun-2021 4:10 PM
Bahamas Government invites interested parties to attend airports PPP information event
Bahamas' Government invited (22-Jun-2021) interested parties to attend a virtual event concerning the 'Bahamas Airports' public private partnership (PPP) programme on 28-Jun-2021. The government is seeking partners to update, operate and maintain the following airports for up to 30 years:
- Freeport Grand Bahama International Airport;
- Marsh Harbour International Airport;
- George Town Exuma International Airport;
- North Eleuthera International Airport;
- Deadmans Cay Airport;
- Great Harbour Cay Airport;
- San Salvador Cockburn Airport.
The procurement process will take place through 2021, with tenders likely to be awarded in 1Q2022. The government will retain ownership of the airports. Airport facilities are not being sold. [more - original PR]